Air Force One plane gets the spotlight while President Biden vacations in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The plane designated as Air Force One when President Joe Biden is on it, has become quite the attraction at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The Boeing 757 white and blue plane with the words United States of America on it sits in a visible but secure area of the airport.

Residents in the area have been coming by a fence line to get a look and a picture.

Santa Barbara resident Wayne Wilcox said, "it's pretty awesome to see. I've never been this close to Air Force One before."

For Nathan Munoz he said it was a rare opportunity. "A once in a lifetime chance, especially in Santa Barbara. When do we get a another chance like that? "

Some took selfies. Some brought family members and friends. The draw to the far end of the airport in a spot not normally visited by the public, was mainly through word of mouth.

"Oh, yeah. When I heard about this, I said, I'm going to come by on my lunch break," said Santa Barbara resident Beth Hassenplug who came with her mom.

At the same time, information began circulating that the 747 Air Force plane that normally serves as Air Force One was in the airspace above Lompoc presumably coming to Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Wayne Wilcox of Santa Barbara saw the Boeing 757 but wanted to see the larger plane. "I'd rather see the 747 that would be the most iconic, that is what I was expecting to see actually."

For those following the air traffic controllers upon arrival, "whenever I hear them say 'Air Force One you are cleared to land' it's just just an awesome thing to hear, " said Carpinteria resident Mark Dotter who came to the location like others for a close up.

With logistics always ready to change at a moments notice, it is unclear what the exact transportation plans will be when the President and family members leave this weekend.

Around the Santa Ynez Valley, First Lady Jill Biden was seen shopping at a bookstore, general store and candy store today. Heavy Secret Service and California Highway Patrol presence is in the area.