Buellton Library staff to begin packing library collection this week

BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Library staff is set to begin packing the library’s collection this week.

The Buellton Library at 140 West Highway 246 closed on Wednesday.

It will move to a new location once construction is complete.

The library’s new home will be at the historic Willemsen at 202 Dairyland Road.

While the Buellton library is closed, Wolfe suggests residents visit the Solvang Library or the Goleta Valley Library.

Wolfe said the new library will be larger and will include community rooms.

There will also be an expanded senior center for gatherings.

Construction is expected to finish in October according to Scott Wolfe, Buellton City Manager.