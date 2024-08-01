As conflicts far and wide shake the planet, can the Olympics unite the world?
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — More than 100 conflicts fester around the world. The Middle East teeters on the brink of a regional war. In Ukraine, Russia slowly but steadily advances in the east, reducing towns to rubble. The Olympic Truce, clearly, has not been heeded. In the run-up to every Olympics over the past 30 years, the United Nations passes a resolution upholding the Olympic Truce. In theory, it halts hostilities in the name of granting athletes safe passage and promoting world peace. Not even two weeks into it, the news of missile strikes, annexations and heightened tensions is ceaseless.