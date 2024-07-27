Space X planning Falcon 9 launch early Sunday morning

VANDEBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

The company is continuing its Starlink satellite mission just weeks after a failed launch due to an oxygen leak from its previous launch.

Backup opportunities will be available until 4:14 a.m. and additional opportunities will be available until 12:53 a.m. Monday.

The first stage of the ship will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean, following stage separation.

A live webcast of the mission will be open about 15 minutes before liftoff, available for viewing on the Space X social media page or website.