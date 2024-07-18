Project 2028: A parade of Republican officials jockeys during the RNC for future White House runs
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donald Trump is the dominant figure in the Republican Party. But there is plenty of jockeying among the party’s next tier of elected leaders considering their own futures in a post-Trump party. And they’re using the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as a testing ground. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom ran this year, spoke to delegates from Iowa, which hosts the first 2028 caucus. Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia made rounds with media and delegates. Another former Trump rival, Nikki Haley, explained herself carefully in a primetime speech endorsing Trump. But party elder Newt Gingrich said it may all be for naught. He said Trump’s vice presidential pick, JD Vance, is the clear heir apparent.