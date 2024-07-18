Skip to Content
A woman becomes commander of the Canadian Armed Forces for the first time

Published 11:31 am

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A woman has become the top commander of Canada’s military for the first time. Gen. Jennie Carignan officially took over command of the Canadian Armed Forces in a ceremony at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa on Thursday. Carignan was promoted to the rank of general during the change-of-command ceremony after being chosen by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to become Canada’s first female defense chief. Trudeau praised Carignan as someone of the right caliber to take over and pointed out she is the first woman to lead the military of any Group of 20 country.

