Multiple failures, multiple investigations: Unraveling the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Published 2:32 pm

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Multiple investigations have been launched into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. They include probes into the crime itself and how law enforcement allowed it to happen at all. But it’s becoming increasingly clear this was a complicated failure involving multiple missteps and at least nine different local, county and federal law enforcement divisions that were supposed to be working together that day at the campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The gunman prepared for carnage. He was found with a detonator in his pocket to set off crude explosive devices that were stashed in his car parked nearby. That’s according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

