People Helping People relocates staff after mold discovery in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - On March 6, managers at nonprofit People Helping People said a shelf fell off the wall during a therapy session at its headquarters in Solvang.

"When staff looked closer and touched the wall, it was cold and damp," said chief executive officer Erica Flores of People Helping People. "Out of an abundance of caution and with the top priority of the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients, leaders of the organization shut down the use of the counseling room. This beautiful and calming space is home to our individual, couples, and family therapy sessions 7 days a week, including during the evening hours. Further, People Helping People owns this building, our most significant and important asset."

The next day, Flores authorized testing for asbestos in the walls, and the results concluded that there was no asbestos, allowing clearance for demolition and cleaning to begin.

"On April 1, extensive mold was discovered on the east, north, and west walls. The west wall is the common wall with the lobby. The project's existing demolition included removing a portion of the flooring. As they removed the flooring, it was visibly wet," said Flores. "Additionally, they discovered another flooring with 9-inch tiles, which led the project team to suspect that asbestos may be present in the floor. The air conditioner wall unit was removed, and it was wet, muddy, corroded, and moldy. In a matter of hours, the project moved beyond a partial wall demolition to at least 3 wall demolitions, expanding the closure to include a portion of the lobby and complete flooring removal."

Flores said the organization's capital project has been initiated due to the discovery of mold.

She describes the circumstances as a "dynamic and evolving endeavor."

"We have remediated the known mold. However, we are still determining the solutions to prevent future water intrusion. The facilities committee met and determined we need to hire a General Contractor for a consulting phase, approx. 20+ hours to complete more investigation, assessment and solidify the project's scope," said Flores.

The PHP team plans to move staff to different parts of the building and off-site.

