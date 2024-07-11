Goleta “Dog Whisperer” rehabilitates Santa Barbara County’s stray dogs

GOLETA, Calif.— Santa Barbara County’s housing crisis and California’s veterinarian shortage has made it challenging for many to properly care for their animals.



Without enough resources to care for their pets, dog owners have either abandoned their pets or left them in dire circumstances.

That’s where Marlena Piacenza comes in.

A day in the life of this Animal Welfare Specialist is filled with warm hellos and tough goodbyes.



“I knew this was my calling from the very beginning. And dogs are just such great companions. And this is what I this is my life,” said Santa Barbara County Animal Services Animal Welfare Specialist Marlena Piacenza.

Piacenza says every animal here has a story.



“Some come in really shut down. Some come in emaciated. A lot of abuse cases, a lot of dogs that are under socialized breeding situations,” said Piacenza.



Many of the shelter dogs like Hachi are brought in as strays.



Hachi’s progress shows what happens when enough love and patience gets poured into these canines.



“He had barbed wire around his neck. He was very fearful, very shut down, scared, didn't trust a lot of people. I worked with him for about a month, working on his neck sensitivity, getting him to trust people, opening up more,” said Piacenza.



Animal services is looking for adopters and fosters.



“ Dogs in a shelter, especially puppies, miss out on a lot of socialization and just learning how to grow up in a home. And so you know, taking her home is going to help her learn how to be potty trained, how to get along with our dog and hopefully give her the best chance to get adopted,” said Kira Muñoz, who lives in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services says even a few hours of volunteering can make a difference.

Their day foster program allows volunteers to take a shelter dog on a break for a few hours during the day.

