Solvang hotel offering discounts to Lake Fire evacuees

SOLVANG, Calif. - A popular hotel in Solvang is receiving calls from residents affected by the massive Lake Fire this week.

In an effort to help residents during this difficult time, managers of the Landsby Hotel decided to offering discount rates for those displaced by the fire.

They say several residents coming to the hotel this week are from the Woodstock area where they have been evacuated due to the fire.

Right now managers say they are offering a 30 percent discount rate.

Their hope is to continue helping those in need who have no place to go as a result of the fire.