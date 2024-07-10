NYPD nixing ‘Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect’ slogan on new patrol cars for crime-focused motto
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department will stop promoting “Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect” on the exterior of its patrol cars. The NYPD is replacing the long-standing motto with a new slogan: “Fighting Crime, Protecting The Public.” A police spokesperson said the change will roll out as the department updates its vehicle fleet. The department first embraced the ”Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect” tagline in 1996 as part of a public relations and training campaign under Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The new crime-focused messaging comes as Mayor Eric Adams has made public safety a centerpiece of his administration.