Skip to Content
News

NYPD nixing ‘Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect’ slogan on new patrol cars for crime-focused motto

By
Published 11:28 am

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department will stop promoting “Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect” on the exterior of its patrol cars. The NYPD is replacing the long-standing motto with a new slogan: “Fighting Crime, Protecting The Public.” A police spokesperson said the change will roll out as the department updates its vehicle fleet. The department first embraced the ”Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect” tagline in 1996 as part of a public relations and training campaign under Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The new crime-focused messaging comes as Mayor Eric Adams has made public safety a centerpiece of his administration.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content