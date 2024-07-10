Firefighter responded to a Water Rescue in Goleta Wednesday evening.

GOLETA, Calif- Firefighters responded to a kayak rescue on Wednesday evening in Goleta.

Santa Barbara City Fire said to have received a call around 6:22 P.M on a fatigued middle-aged male who could not make it back to shore at Lagoon Road and Campus Point

Santa Barbara City Fire said the kayaker was approximately 300 yards off Campus Point.

SBC Water Rescue helped bring the kayaker to shore and he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.