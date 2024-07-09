Skip to Content
President Joe Biden saw neurologist at White House for Jan. 17 exam, press secretary says

Published 5:27 pm

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden saw a neurologist at the White House on Jan. 17 for a neurologic exam, the results of which were later reported as part of his annual physical more than a month later, the White House said on Tuesday. The confirmation came after the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre inaccurately said during the daily briefing with reporters that the Jan. 17 meeting was not related to care for the president in response to a question from the Associated Press. The AP had asked whether a meeting, which was reported through the White House visitors’ logs, between renowned neurological expert Dr. Kevin Cannard and Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal doctor, was about the president himself.

