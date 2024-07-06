Surf Rodeo rides off into the sunset until next year

VENTURA, Calif.-Surfers, who made it to the final rounds, surfed at the tip of Surfers Point in Ventura on Saturday.

Pro surfer Kei Kobayashi, of San Clemente, called it a pretty interesting competition.

"I have never surfed in a cowboy hat so I am pretty excited, also fun with 2-to-3 foot super clean conditions, so I am stoked," said Kobayashi.

Longboard champion and surf camp owner Mary Osborne has seen the Surf Rodeo ride into larger locations.

It began at the end of Seaward Ave. and then moved the beach by the Ventura Pier.

It is now at the Ventura County Fairgrounds where people can walk between the surf and music festival.

"I think the best thing is it is for everybody," said Osborne," We have tons of young kids we have young and seasoned, it is for everybody it is great."

Surf Rodeo fans enjoyed bands on two outdoor stages.

They also enjoyed a DJ.

They also skateboarding ramps and a Cornhole competition/

The Surf Rodeo began the day after the Fourth of July and lasts through Saturday night.

Some people came dressed to compete in Cowboy and Cowgirl contests.

Paige Barylsky wore a light blue bikini.

"I'm going to try to win the bikini competition, it is my first time, I'm a little nervous, but I am a really good performer when I am on stage. So we'll see," said Barylsky,

Surf rodeo fans also had a chance to buy merchandise including t-shirts and hats.

