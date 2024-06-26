A special QR Code has been posted in downtown Santa Barbara to send a message directly to the city council

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There is now a quick way to get your message to the Santa Barbara city council about the future of downtown.

Signs are popping up with a QR code on them. Passersby only need to aim their phone at the image and an email already pre-addressed to the entire city council appears.

It does not come with a form written letter or message. That is up to the perosn who downloads the email page.

They only have to express their opinion and press send.

The Cruisery restaurant owner Aron Ashland said, "we didn't want to speak for people because there might be people who don't like it but we just wanted everyone to give their voice because we want everyone to be heard . "

The signs can be found in several areas including at the Night Lizard Brewing Company, 607 State Street, at on State Street at Haley Street by the Cruisery.

The city is currently looking at different concepts for the downtown promenade involving dining, transportation, lighting, landscaping and entertainment.

Ashland is outspoken about how the city is handling the street closure and what the promenade is going to be like going forward. He reminds anyone with ideas, that many of the blocks are so far off in measurements, that some of the same ideas don't fit in the foot print. Ashland also said sidewalk dining can be too tight in some spots if there's not enough room to meet ADA standards for wheelchairs.