Two California Congressman announced as Co-Chairs of Offshore Wind Caucus Tuesday

WASHINGTON D.C.– On Tuesday, the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus announced its new bipartisan leadership group before meeting with major stakeholders later this week.

The new Offshore Wind Caucus' Co-Chairs:

Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24)

Representative Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY-04)

Representative Nick LaLota (R-NY-01)

Representtive Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-19)

Representative Deborah Ross (D-NC-02)

Representative Bobby Scott (D-VA-03)

"With the Central Coast of California tapped to be one of the sites of the West Coast’s first offshore wind platforms, I am privileged to join the leadership of the bipartisan caucus in Congress committed to helping make these and other projects a reality," said Rep. Carbajal. "Harnessing wind power off the coasts of the United States is a win-win for our communities. It creates jobs, lowers air pollution from dirtier fuel alternatives, and puts us on the cutting edge of this growing and global energy sector."

The newly announced Caucus leadership will hold its first roundtable later this week to examine supply chain issues impacting offshore wind development as well as opportunities to overcome existing barriers to expanding the county's role in wind-based energy generation detailed a press release about the leadership change from Congressman Carbajal's Office.

"We need to take a thoughtful approach to offshore wind as we transition to clean energy and work to address the climate crisis," explained Rep. Panetta. "I am proud to work alongside my bipartisan co-chairs of the Offshore Wind Caucus to ensure coordination across levels of government as we deploy significant investments in offshore wind technology without sacrificing the local beauty we cherish. By providing everyone a seat at the table, no matter where they live or their political beliefs, we will more readily meet our clean energy goals and do our part in the protection of the planet."

"Offshore wind power continues to be a central focus of federal policymakers as the United States works towards developing a national plan for sustainable energy production that is beneficial for all Americans and safeguards our national security," added Rep. D’Esposito of New York.

With Tuesday's announcement of new leadership, the Congressional Offshore Wind Caucus now has 30 coastal state members from both parties.