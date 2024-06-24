US is expected to send Ukraine $150 million more in munitions to fight off Russia’s attacks
By TARA COPP and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is expected to announce Tuesday it is sending an additional $150 million in critically needed munitions to Ukraine. This is according to two U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to provide details that have not yet been made public. The latest military aid package comes as Russia is accusing Ukraine of using U.S.-provided munitions to strike inside Russia or Russian-held territory. On Monday, Russia summoned the American ambassador to protest what it says was the use of U.S.-made advanced missiles in a Ukrainian attack on Crimea that reportedly killed four people and wounded more than 150. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.