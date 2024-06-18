US approves new $360 million arms sale to Taiwan for drones, related equipment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a new $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, sending the island hundreds of armed drones, missile equipment and related support material, the State Department said. Tuesday’s announcement was not unexpected but comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory. The sale includes 291 ALTIUS 600M systems, which are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, and warheads, along with 720 Switchblades, which are also drones known as extended-range loitering munitions, the department said. The announcement was not unusual although the U.S. and China have in recent months sought to smooth tense relations.