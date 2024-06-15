SB 1-funded U.S. 101 pavement rehabilitation project in Ventura County completed

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans announced the completion of a $44 million project to rehabilitate 22 miles along Highway 101 Friday.

Below is a press release on the project's completion:

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is pleased to announce the completion of a $44 million project that involved replacing approximately 22 lane miles on U.S. Highway 101 from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals in Ventura County. The project — which includes $5.2 million in funding from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and $38.5 million in federal funding from FAST Act, Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act — provides a smoother roadway, extends the highway life by as many as 40 years, and enhances traffic safety with highly reflective lane stripes and road markers. Other improvements included new guardrails, overhead signs, drainage systems and electrical sensors.

Nearly 75,000 motorists travel this stretch of U.S. 101 each day, including 3,700-plus heavy-duty trucks that put additional wear and tear on the pavement. This well-traveled highway also provides access to scenic beaches and communities, including the Rincon Parkway Campground.

Work involved the demolition and reconstruction of two outside lanes in both directions along a 4.3-mile stretch of U.S. 101, as well as installing new slabs on the inside lanes and repaving northbound and southbound Seacliff ramps. The project began in the summer of 2021.

By The Numbers:

47,256 cubic yards of new concrete

519 cubic yards of new pavement slabs

7,430 linear feet of new metal beam guardrails

2 new overhead signs

19,636 tons of rubberized hot mix asphalt and hot mixed asphalt

The contractor is Granite Construction of Watsonville. Minor touch-up work will continue for a few weeks.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

To review the latest news and information on state and federal infrastructure investments, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov, which contains data on the increased funding. Website visitors can learn more about the different state and federal infrastructure programs, track the amount of funding California is receiving, and find projects on an updated interactive map

CalTrans