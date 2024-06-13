Man charged with threatening FBI agent who had been involved in Hunter Biden laptop investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been charged with allegedly threatening an FBI special agent who had been involved in an investigation into the dissemination of personal data from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Timothy Muller was arrested Thursday. Federal prosecutors say he allegedly called the FBI agent on Tuesday shortly after a federal jury in Delaware announced its guilty verdict against President Joe Biden’s son in a federal gun trial. Muller’s federal public defender did not immediately return a request for comment. The long-running laptop saga began with a New York Post story in 2020 that detailed some of the emails it said were found on the device related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.