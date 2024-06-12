Voters will now get the sales tax increase decision on the November ballot in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Voters will now be tested to see if they want to support a tax increase to ease the on going budget problems.

The issue has cleared the Santa Barbara City Council and is on the way to the ballot November 5. The timing is important to get the ballot wording set now and to start getting the message out to voters.

It will need 50 percent plus one vote, a majority to pass. If that happens it will generate funds starting April1 2025.

It would change the sales tax rate from the present level of 8.75 percent and move it up to 9.25.

The city says the money will be directed to first responder services, homeless services and housing, parks and recreation, libraries and similar needs.

The funds will bring in an estimated $15.6-million annually. It comes at a time when the deficit is $7.4 million.

The money use would also be audited annually.

It is unclear what specifically would happen if the new sales tax is voted down.

