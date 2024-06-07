An explosion at a DIY chain store in Romania injures at least 13 people, 4 seriously

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say an explosion at a chain home improvement store in the northeast of the country has injured at least 13 people, four seriously. Emergency officials say a mobile intensive care unit was dispatched to the scene in the town of Botosani, in Suceava county. Two people have been intubated, while 10 are conscious but have suffered “various traumas and burns.” Emergency helicopters were also alerted. Two ambulances and two fire trucks were sent to the scene, while a search and rescue mission was underway inside the store. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

