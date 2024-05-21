The bodies of 4 men and 2 women were found strangled, piled up in Mexican resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women have been found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday that the bodies were found late Monday with their hands tied behind their backs. The identities of the victims and the motive in the killings remains under investigation. It was the latest incident of deadly violence in Acapulco, which is still struggling to recover after being hit by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in October. Otis left at least 52 dead and destroyed or damaged most hotels.

