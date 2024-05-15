Yemeni security forces deploy in Aden as anger simmers over lengthy power outages

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni authorities have deployed security forces and armored vehicles across the port city of Aden, in preparation for the latest in a series of protests over hours-long electricity outages caused by a shortage of fuel for power stations. For several days, hundreds of demonstrators in three central districts of Aden blocked roads and set tires on fire as temperatures soared. On Monday and Tuesday, security forces moved in to disperse the demonstrations, beating protesters and barricading some streets, according to witnesses who spoke to The Associated Press. The government in the south pays up to $1 billion a year to import fuel, but is behind on payments.

By AHMED AL-HAJ and FATMA KHALED Associated Press

