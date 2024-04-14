What to stream this week: Conan O’Brien travels, ‘Migration’ soars and Taylor Swift will reign

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Taylor Swift’s eagerly anticipated album “The Tortured Poets Department,” a family of ducks is coaxed into flying south for the winter in the kid-friendly animated movie “Migration” and Conan O’Brien makes himself the brunt of jokes in his new travel show “Conan O’Brien Must Go” for Max. Fresh off her Oscar nomination, Lily Gladstone stars in a new limited series for Hulu called “Under the Bridge” with Riley Keough, and writer-director Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” lands on Netflix.

By The Associated Press

