Mississippi Republicans to choose opponent for longtime Democratic congressman

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republicans are choosing a candidate to face off against a longtime Democratic congressman. Tuesday’s 2nd District primary runoff between Ron Eller and Andrew Scott Smith will determine who is running against Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson in the Nov. 5 general election. Eller is a military veteran and physician assistant. Smith has worked in farming and commercial real estate. Thompson has held the seat since 1993 and is the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for 2nd District voters who did not cast ballots in the March 12 Democratic primary.

