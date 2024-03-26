Kansas legislators pass a bill to require providers to ask patients why they want abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators have approved a bill that would require Kansas abortion providers to ask their patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and then report the answers to the state. The Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote Tuesday. The House approved it earlier this month. It goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. She is a strong abortion rights supporter and is expected to veto the bill. However, supporters appear to have exactly the two-thirds majorities they would need to override a veto. Lawmakers are pursuing the measure even though Kansas affirmed abortion rights in a statewide vote.

