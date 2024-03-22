Brazil’s soccer head says rape convictions for Alves and Robinho end “nefarious chapter”

SAO PAULO (AP) — The president of Brazil’s soccer federation says the rape convictions of former footballers Dani Alves and Robinho end “one of the most nefarious chapters” in the country’s sports history. Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement that the executives at ruling body CBF and its coaching staff feel sorry for “the victims of the brutal crimes committed by the former footballers.” Robinho was jailed Thursday after a high court authorized his nine-year jail sentence from a trial in Italy to be served in Brazil. This week, Alves got the opportunity to leave prison on bail while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for rape.

