Kentucky GOP moves to criminalize interference with legislature after transgender protests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Protests at Kentucky’s Capitol can seem as commonplace as basketball pep rallies when Republican lawmakers are advancing bills that stir up opponents. But a protest last year against anti-transgender legislation — which resulted in arrests — has spurred a response from lawmakers. The Kentucky House has passed a bill to create criminal offenses for interfering with legislative proceedings. The measure pending in the Senate is sponsored by Republican Rep. John Blanton. He says protesting is “as American as apple pie,” but there should be consequences when protesters “cross the line” and become disruptive. Critics say it could have a chilling effect on free speech.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.