Kentucky House backs giving lawmakers authority over statues in Capitol Rotunda
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would give lawmakers authority over what statues are installed or removed from the state Capitol’s Rotunda. The bill sponsor says it has nothing to do with the removal of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis four years ago. The bill passed the House on Friday to advance to the Senate. Republican Rep. David Hale says the bill is forward looking amid preparations to renovate Kentucky’s statehouse. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear led the push for the Davis statue’s removal. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted to remove it from the Rotunda.