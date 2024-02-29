Hungary’s Viktor Orbán to visit former president Donald Trump at Florida home next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will visit former President Donald Trump next week at Mar-a-Lago, according to a person briefed on the plans. The meeting comes as Trump seeks to turn his attention to his looming election rematch with President Joe Biden. Orbán and Trump have been long allies and Trump regularly praises the right-wing populist in his campaign speeches. The two met in August 2022 at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club when Orbán traveled to the United States to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas.

