Maryland House OKs bill to enable undocumented immigrants to buy health insurance on state exchange

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House has voted for a measure to enable people to buy health insurance through the state’s health care exchange regardless of their immigration status, with the approval of a federal waiver. The House voted 101-34 on Friday for the bill, which now goes to the Senate, where similar legislation is under consideration. The measure would require the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange to submit a federal waiver application by July 1, 2025, to implement the program. If the waiver is granted, the program could start as early as 2026.

