Four students were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside an Atlanta high school, officials say

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say four students have been shot and wounded outside an Atlanta high school. Shortly after dismissal Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta Public Schools says shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School. Officials say police and fire rescue responded immediately. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. No other injuries were reported. No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated. All after-school activities were canceled.

