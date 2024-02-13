3 deputies arrested after making hoax phone calls about dead bodies, warrants say

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have been arrested after they reported a dead body in what investigators say were hoax phone calls in four small towns. Arrest warrants say the Chesterfield County deputies were charged Monday with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and aggravated breach of the peace. State agents say five phone calls reporting a dead body were made either to a convenience store or to police Feb. 4 in the small towns of Cheraw, Chesterfield, McBee and Pageland, which are all in Chesterfield County. Investigators say in each case officers and other emergency workers responded until it was determined the reports were not true. Investigators did not say why the phone calls were made or release any additional details.

