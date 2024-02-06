A Greek island is without drinking water after pipeline damage that authorities blame on sabotage

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Athens say residents of the Greek island of Aegina have been without drinkable water running in their homes after an alleged act of sabotage disabled an undersea pipeline from the mainland. Officials say an explosive charge likely cut off the supply of fresh water carried along the 12-kilometer-long (7.5-mile-long) pipeline and that repairs were likely to take several weeks. The governor of the Greater Athens region, Nikos Hardalias, said Tuesday that coast guard divers had located the damaged section. Some officials have suggested the alleged sabotage might be connected to competition among private interests to supply Athens’ nearby islands with water. Hardalias says he’s requested a judicial investigation.

