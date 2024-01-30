Indiana legislation would add extra verification steps to prove voters are eligible

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana have advanced a bill that would make first-time voters prove where they live and would increase the power of the state to verify all voters’ addresses. Voting advocates worry the legislation approved Monday could inadvertently remove lawfully registered voters. They say the changes could make it more difficult to vote in a state that has tightened requirements in recent years. The bill would allow the state to use commercially available credit data to cross-reference voter registration records. That could possibly identify residence changes and any voters registered at nonresidential addresses. The bill now advances to the state Senate.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.