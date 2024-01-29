Pulitzer winner Rick Atkinson has book deal that includes his next two volumes on Revolutionary War

NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Atkinson has a multi-book deal that reunites him with his longtime editor and brings him to a new publisher. Atkinson has signed with Crown Publishing Group to complete the final two volumes of his highly anticipated Revolutionary War trilogy. The second volume, “The Fate of the Day,” covers the years 1777-80 and will come out in May 2025. Atkinson’s previous works include the Pulitzer-winning “An Army at Dawn,” part of his acclaimed World War II trilogy, and the first volume of his Revolutionary War chronicles, ”The British Are Coming.”

