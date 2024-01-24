Italy’s lower chamber of parliament OKs deal with Albania to house migrants during asylum processing

ROME (AP) — Italy’s lower chamber of parliament has approved a novel deal with Albania to house migrants during the processing of their asylum requests. The proposal now goes to the Senate, where Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing forces also have a comfortable majority. Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the groundbreaking initiative last November, in which Albania would shelter up to 36,000 migrants for a year while Italy fast-tracks their asylum requests. Italy has long sought concrete gestures of solidarity from fellow European Union nations to help it handle the tens of thousands of migrants who arrive each year. Albania is hoping to join the bloc, and Italy has been a strong supporter of its bid.

By PAOLO SANTALUCIA and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.