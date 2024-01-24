Charles Fried, former US solicitor general and Harvard law professor, has died

BOSTON (AP) — Charles Fried, a former U.S. solicitor general and conservative legal scholar who taught at Harvard Law School for decades, has died. He was 88 and died Tuesday. Fried joined the Harvard faculty in 1961 would go on to teach thousands of students in areas like First Amendment and contract law. He was President Ronald Reagan’s solicitor general from 1985 to 1989 and was an associate justice of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts from 1995 to 1999. According to Harvard, Fried argued many important cases in state and federal courts including Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, in which the U.S. Supreme Court set standards for allowing scientific expert testimony in federal courts.

