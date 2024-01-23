New Hampshire takeaways: Trump’s path becomes clearer. So does the prospect of a rematch with Biden.
By STEVE PEOPLES and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire was supposed to present a formidable challenge for former President Donald Trump but he’s winning that state solidly. That shows he’s got a glide path to the Republican presidential nomination against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. But New Hampshire delivered warning signs for Trump too, with a large share of its famously independent-minded electorate saying they were worried he was too extreme to win in November. Haley turned up the heat against Trump, but it was too little, too late. And Biden scored a quasi-victory in the unofficial Democratic primary.