Canada is capping foreign student visas to ease housing pressures as coast of living soars

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has announced a two-year cap on international student visas to ease the pressure on housing, health care and other services at a time of record immigration. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Monday there will be a 35% reduction in new study visas in 2024. He said the country’s international students program has been taken advantage of by fraudulent activity and it is putting pressure on housing and health care. The number of new visas handed out will be capped at 364,000. Nearly 560,000 such visas were issued last year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet retreat in Montreal this week will prioritize affordability and housing, according to a government statement.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.