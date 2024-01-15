As Jenni Hermoso looks on, Aitana Bonmatí hails ‘powerful generation of women’

LONDON (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí has hailed a “powerful generation of women” in accepting FIFA’s award as best female soccer player. Looking on at the awards ceremony in London was Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso who has spearheaded the fight against sexism in women’s soccer in Spain. Hermoso was on the shortlist for the award. Bonmatí and Hermoso helped Spain win its first Women’s World Cup. It was marred by then-Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales kissing Hermoso on the lips without her consent. Hermoso recently testified at a Madrid court as part of a sexual assault case against Rubiales. Bonmati says “I’m proud of being part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game and the world.”

