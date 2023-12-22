SpaceX targets Saturday morning Falcon 9 launch of the SARah-2 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX said it is targeting Saturday morning for a Falcon 9 launch of the SARah-2 mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The 83-minute launch window opens at 5:11 a.m. PT with a backup opportunity available on Sunday, December 24 with the same window.

. This is the eighth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission.

