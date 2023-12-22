Skip to Content
News

SpaceX targets Saturday morning Falcon 9 launch of the SARah-2 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base

By
Published 7:14 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX said it is targeting Saturday morning for a Falcon 9 launch of the SARah-2 mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The 83-minute launch window opens at 5:11 a.m. PT with a backup opportunity available on Sunday, December 24 with the same window. 

.    This is the eighth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission.

For more details on this launch, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content