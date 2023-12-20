Coal mine cart runs off the tracks in northeastern China, killing 12 workers

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media are reporting that an accident in a coal mine in northeastern Heilongjiang province has left 12 people dead and 13 injured. The coal workers were in a mining cart underground that ran off the tracks, state broadcaster CCTV reported Thursday. The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon in Jixi city in Heilongjiang province at the Kunyuan mine and was reported by Chinese media on Thursday. China has been working to improve mine safety to combat accidents, which happen with some frequency. Last Thursday, three people died in a mining accident in China’s coal-producing province Shanxi.

