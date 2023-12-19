Missouri Supreme Court strikes down law against homelessness, COVID vaccine mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri law that prohibited homeless people from sleeping on state land has been struck down. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the law is unconstitutional because it covers multiple unrelated issues. The law also banned COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public workers. The judges’ ruling means vaccine mandates for public workers now are allowed in Missouri. The decision also means unhoused people no longer face jail time and fines for sleeping on state property.

