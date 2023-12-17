Congo’s elections face enormous logistical problems sparking concerns about the vote’s credibility

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congo’s president says he has confidence an upcoming vote will be rolled out credibly, as tensions mount that a severe lack of electoral preparation could throw the conflict-riddled nation into disarray. “We must stop scaring people,” President Felix Tshisekedi told The Associated Press in an interview. Some 44 million people are expected to vote for Congo’s next president on Wednesday, in the country’s fourth elections since civil and regional wars ended in the early 2000s. Yet the election’s facing enormous logistical problems sparking concern it could impact its credibility. Thousands of polling stations might not have the materials they need upping the chances of contested results.

