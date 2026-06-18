Skip to Content
Community Events

Circus Vargas is Back in Town! Don’t Miss the Masquerade

By
today at 10:33 am
Published 10:48 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Circus Vargas is back on the Central Coast. Come one... Come all... to their most spectacular and dazzling show yet – Masquerade!

The circus has stopped in Santa Barbara as part of their Masquerade tour, happening now through Father's day weekend. Ringmaster, Jonathan Lee Iverson, says families can expect exciting acts with unicycles, high wire tricks, and more!

You can get your tickets now until June 22nd, before the circus makes it's way up the coast to San Luis Obispo.

For more information and ticket prices, visit Circus Vargas.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.