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Santa Barbara - South County

Man Hospitalized After Shooting on San Pascual Street Near Bohnett Park Wednesday Afternoon

KEYT
By
today at 10:14 am
Published 10:29 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A man was hospitalized after being shot near the 1200 block of San Pascual Street near Bohnett Park Wednesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

Several people were detained in connection, but if they remain in custody has not been made clear at this point.

On June 17, around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street near Bohnett Park stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

About 15 minutes later, Cottage Hospital informed dispatchers that they were treating an adult man with a gunshot wound and investigators responded to the local hospital to gather more information detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, a patrol officer was near Highway 101 and West Carrillo Street when they spotted a vehicle that "was possibly involved in the shooting" as it entered the freeway.

The patrol officer conducted a traffic stop at the next southbound exit on the off-ramp at Castillo Street and several people were detained without incident shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

No information was provided about any of those people or others being booked on charges related to the shooting Thursday morning.

The Santa Barbara Police Department stated that there is no further information available when reached for more information and that there is no ongoing threat to the public, but asked that people avoid the area of the 1200 block of San Pascual Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective McBeth at 805-897-2343 or through email at smcbeth@sbpd.com.

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