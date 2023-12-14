Rocket Lab plans to launch a Japanese satellite from the space company’s complex in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — California-based Rocket Lab plans to launch a Japanese satellite on Friday from the space company’s complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The mission was initially scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed due to forecast strong winds until Friday. Rocket Lab says the Electron rocket will carry a TSUKUYOMI-I satellite into orbit on behalf of a Japanese start-up Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc.The synthetic-aperture radar satellite will collect images of the Earth. The mission would be Rocket Lab’s 10th for 2023, exceeding its annual record of nine set last year.

