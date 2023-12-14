NY doctor and wife who appeared on Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ charged with fake opioid prescription scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A doctor and his wife who appeared on the Bravo reality series “Below Deck” have been arraigned on drug charges in New York for allegedly filling out bogus opioid prescriptions using the names of cast members from the show. Urologist Francis Martinis and his wife, Jessica Martinis, were each charged Thursday with criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a practitioner and falsifying business records. Prosecutors say Francis Martinis transmitted prescriptions for the opioid drug oxycodone with the names of “Below Deck” cast members listed as the patients. The couple’s attorney has called the charges bogus.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.